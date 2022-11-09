Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night.
According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m.
Police said the result of the crash left one person dead.
When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a man with serious injuries on the ground. The man, later identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.
Initial information indicates Johnson attempted to walk across Bell Road when a vehicle hit him. Officials said there were no signs of impairment by the woman driving the vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.