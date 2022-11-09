Phoenix man hit and killed while crossing street

A man was reportedly crossing Bell Road near 11th Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street Tuesday night.

According to authorities, detectives from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 p.m.

Police said the result of the crash left one person dead.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a man with serious injuries on the ground. The man, later identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

Initial information indicates Johnson attempted to walk across Bell Road when a vehicle hit him. Officials said there were no signs of impairment by the woman driving the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

