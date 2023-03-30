Gilbert police investigating fatal train collision involving pedestrian

The collision occurred Thursday near Williams Field and Recker roads.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A section of Williams Field Road was closed Thursday morning as officials in Gilbert investigated a fatal train collision.

The section of road between Highey and Recker roads was shut down and motorists should seek alternative routes, Gilbert police said.

Train personnel reported seeing a pedestrian walking along the tracks at the time of the collision.

The deceased person has been identified as a 23-year-old man.

Gilbert police said the man's death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

East and westbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker Roads due to a train vs pedestrian collision investigation.



