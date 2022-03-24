Woman, 26, fatally hit by car in central Phoenix

The woman was identified as Carla Raye Bevelyn Anderson of Mesa, DPS said.

PHOENIX — A 26-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking on the ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The car involved in the crash did not stay at the scene.

DPS did not release any other information.

