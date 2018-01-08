PHOENIX — A man has died after he was involved in a crash with a Valley Metro bus, police said.

The crash happened at 1st Avenue and Van Buren Streets at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Henry Rodriguez, was walking in the crossing against the Do Not Walk signal when the bus turning southbound on 1st Avenue hit him, according to police.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

