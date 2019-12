MESA, Ariz. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Broadway and Ellsworth roads in Mesa, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the driver remained on the scene.

Detectives are investigating the crash. It is unknown if speed and impairment are factors.

