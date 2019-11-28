A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was struck by a car while walking near a Phoenix intersection on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said a car crashed into the woman near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m.

The driver left the scene but was located in the area of 104th Drive and Indian School Road.

RELATED: Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by 3 cars in Phoenix

The driver is being evaluated for signs of impairment.

83rd Avenue and Indian School Road are closed in both directions and westbound traffic is closed at Indian School Road at 104th Drive while the investigation continues.

RELATED: More than 110 pedestrians were killed in Phoenix last year. The city is working to change that.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.