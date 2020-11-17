PD: Woman found dead with 'obvious signs of foul play' in Phoenix

The body was found near the Salt River bottom close to central Phoenix on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a dead body found near the Salt River bottom on Tuesday.

According to police, officers found the body near 3100 S. Central and said it was believed to be a woman, who was deceased.

Police say there were "obvious signs of foul play."

It's not known how long the woman's body had been there and police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the Phoenix Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).