TEMPE, Ariz — Police say a woman's body was found in a lake in Tempe Tuesday. The lake is located in a neighborhood on Marine Drive near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road.

Tempe's Fire Medical Rescue called it a possible drowning. Police have released little information but said detectives are on their way to the scene.

Tempe PD and Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue responded to the scene around noon.

The woman has not yet been identified.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

