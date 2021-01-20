PD: Woman dead after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle in Chandler

Police say the man driving the vehicle has not been arrested but it is still under investigation.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 24-year-old woman is dead after Chandler police say she was found in a parking lot with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

Chandler police say officers were initially responding to a possible shooting near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard when they found out it was not a shooting.

According to police, a man was driving a vehicle and the woman was the passenger. After an argument, the man began driving and made a turn when the woman either fell out of the car or jumped out during the turn, striking the asphalt, according to police.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.