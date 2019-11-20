MESA, Ariz — An undercover Mesa PD vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon with a theft suspect, according to Mesa police.

The department says no one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened near Winterhaven and E. McKellips Road.

Police say a theft suspect was located driving near McKellips and Lindsay Road.

The suspect fled the scene on foot following the crash, but police have since detained the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story with more details as Mesa PD provides them.