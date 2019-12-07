GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police say a teenager is dead after being shot at a shopping complex in Glendale, Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of 75th and Glendale avenues around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers say they found one person with life-threatening injuries at the scene and another person at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, later died.

Detectives say an argument started between two groups of people and shots were exchanged.

Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

Westbound Glendale Avenue was closed in the area for several hours as police investigated.