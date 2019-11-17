PHOENIX — A 13-year-old has serious injuries after his mom accidentally shot him, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say the 13-year-old was in a backyard in a residential neighborhood near Taylor Street and the I-10. That's when a man, Michael Wilson, confronted what police say was an unwanted guest outside his apartment.

A physical fight ensued between Wilson and the unwanted guest.

Tonya Monroe, the mother of the 13-year-old in the backyard, retrieved a gun from their home to break up the fight and accidentally fired the gun, striking her son.

The boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The unwanted guest was uncooperative with police and would not provide information.

Detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of Tonya Monroe and Michael Wilson from interviews and evidence in their home.

Monroe was booked on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited possessor charges.

Wilson was booked on drug and weapon charges for drugs and weapons located in the residence.The investigation is ongoing.

Michael Wilson

MCSO