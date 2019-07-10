A Phoenix man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday night after one of the shots he fired at his own ceiling hit him in the face, according to police.

Phoenix PD said the man was upset with his upstairs neighbors living above his apartment near Baseline Road and 40th Street.

After banging on his neighbors' door he returned to his apartment and grabbed a handgun, according to police.

The man fired multiple shots into the ceiling. The final shot he fired hit him in the face, police said. He remains in critical condition.

Police said no other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.