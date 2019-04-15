PHOENIX — A person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins in Phoenix, authorities said.

Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call in the area, Phoenix PD said. The victim, who has not been identified by police, was located and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Phoenix police said a search is underway for the suspects. Officials said two men in dark clothing were seen running from the area and officers are checking a nearby apartment.

Police believe they have tracked the possible shooting suspect to an apartment complex near Central and Baseline. Phoenix police SWAT units are set up on the apartment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.