PD: Pedestrian hospitalized after struck by train in west Phoenix

The incident happened Friday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Harrison Street in west Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday after being struck by a railroad train near 31st Avenue and Harrison Street in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the man was struck just east of the intersection and away from any roadways.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Police said traffic going north and south at 31st and 27th avenues will be restricted for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Phoenix Police are investigating an accident near 31st Avenue and Harrison Street that is affecting the train traffic at 31st Avenue and at 27th Avenue.



Traffic going north and south at 31st and 27th Avenue will be affected, please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RTBTdeVyza — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 24, 2023

