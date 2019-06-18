The man involved in a fatal shooting at an Airbnb house party in Chandler was not arrested, according to police.

Police say the man, who they did not identify, voluntarily met with officers after the shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Alejandro Ramirez.

PREVIOUSLY: PD: Man turns self in after fatally shooting man at Airbnb house party in Chandler

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a rented residence near Ray Road and McClintock Drive. Police say they received reports of multiple shots being fired and "scores" of people fleeing from the home.

Police say the report will be forward to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.