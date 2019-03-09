GILBERT, Ariz — A 3-year-old child died in Gilbert Tuesday after being left in a hot car, police said.

Gilbert PD said officers responded to the scene near Elliot Road and Higley Road on Vaughn Court and were advised the girl was left in a vehicle for two to three hours.

Sky 12

Despite CPR and other medical intervention, the child was transported to the hospital and was declared dead.

Police say the investigation is active and have not released any further details.

"It is too early in the investigation to provide any details to possible outcomes," Gilbert PD said in a release.

According to KidsAndCars.org, this marks the third child hot car death in Arizona in 2019.