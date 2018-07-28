PHOENIX - A 22-year-old man from California was found dead after a night of partying in Scottsdale last week, police say.

Phoenix police say officers found Jordan Boner July 20 around 1 a.m. on an Interstate 17 access road south of Peoria Avenue.

According to police, he was unresponsive and had "serious injuries." He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say he had been with friends at a Scottsdale nightclub. Boner was pronounced dead two days later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

