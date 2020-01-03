PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of McDowell Road between 47th Avenue and 51st Avenue after a two-vehicle crash hospitalized three people.

Police say the truck was attempting to make a left hand turn onto 47th Avenue from McDowell when the white vehicle collided into it.

The truck was occupied by a male and female who were thrown from the vehicle, police said. Both have life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The white vehicle had one occupant and she was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

McDowell Road is closed from 47th Avenue to 51st Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.