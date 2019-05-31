PHOENIX — Two people are dead and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix PD said officers responded to the shooting call around 11:30 p.m. near 45th Avenue just south of Thomas Road.

According to police, a man and a 34-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, a 36-year-old female, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information to release at this time.