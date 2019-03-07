A 13-year-old boy died at a hospital after being shot in Phoenix Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Phoenix PD, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

Arthur Miles, 13, was shot. Officers were initially told it was accidental, according to police.

Police say Miles was visiting his 16-year-old friend. Miles was lying down in a bedroom when his friend entered the room with a handgun he had just acquired, according to police.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was showing off the gun which resulted in Miles being shot.

Miles was taken to a hospital where he later died. The 16-year-old boy was detained at the Maricopa Juvenile Court Center, according to police.