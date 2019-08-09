GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 12-year-old boy named Dakota Truax has been missing since Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., Glendale Police said on Sunday.

Dakota was last seen leaving from his house with a friend near 51st Avenue and Northern Avenue around 3 p.m.

Truax was last wearing a blue t-shirt with orange and black shorts and red shoes.

He is approximately 4-foot-8 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dakota's whereabouts is asked to call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.

We are working to get a better photo than the one released by Glendale PD.