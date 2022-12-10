PD: 1 dead in 2-car crash in south Phoenix

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 6:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Baseline Road will be closed in both directions while officers work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

