APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a home invasion that took place on Saturday in Apache Junction.

34-year-old Aaron Nicholas Ryan and 36-year-old Rachel Faye Ryan have been identified and are connected to the crime, authorities said.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, two armed suspects entered a home near US 60 and Tomahawk Road Saturday around 11 a.m. The homeowner struggled with one of the suspects, shooting him. Detectives believe the second suspect took off in a dark-colored car.

PCSO has not specified how the two are connected to the home invasion.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111. PCSO is asking that the public not approach them because they are to be considered armed and dangerous.

