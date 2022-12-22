PCSO looking for 30-year-old man with young child

The Sheriff's Office is looking for a 30-year-old who may be with a 2-year-old boy.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 30-year-old man last seen leaving Arizona City with a 2-year-old boy.

The agency put out an alert Thursday that deputies were looking for Michael Ruiz, who is suspected of having a young child in his custody.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’4”, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

Ruiz may be driving a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG. Anyone who sees Ruiz is instructed to call 911.