PICACHO, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching the area of Sun Lakes for two people who bailed out of their vehicle and fled police after a pursuit this afternoon.

According to PCSO, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-10 that refused to pull over and then initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle tried to ram two patrol vehicles at one point, according to PCSO. The suspect vehicle was driving at high rates of speed and driving on the shoulder.

Deputies terminated pursuit because of congestion concerns. The suspect vehicle then exited at Riggs Road and later crashed.

Two suspects bailed out of the vehicle, a man and a woman. They were caught on surveillance cameras walking through a neighborhood in the area of Sun Lakes, PCSO said.

PCSO