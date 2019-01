MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 12-year-old Daniel Moya out of the Maricopa/Stanfield area.

PCSO said he was last seen near Stanfield Elementary School between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

He was wearing a maroon baseball jersey and gray baseball pants and may have had a gray sweatshirt with him.

Daniel is about 4 feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact, PCSO at 520-866-5111.