PCSO: Arizona City intersection closed due to heavy flooding

The Sheriff's Office warns drivers to be cautious if they're driving around Arizona City.

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. — The weekend's rainfall has resulted in heavy flooding around Arizona City, prompting local law enforcement to warn drivers to stay off the roads.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday the intersection of Battaglia Drive and Sunland Gin Road is closed due to intense flooding. Other streets in the area are also flooded and PCSO advises residents to wait for the water levels to decrease before attempting to drive.

Photos shared with 12News show some Arizona City cars about halfway submerged in water.

A storm system from California brought rain clouds to Arizona on Saturday, resulting in ongoing rainfall that continued into Sunday morning. Many parts of the Valley reported getting nearly an inch of rainfall on Saturday.

The National Weather Service put out a flood warning Sunday morning for areas south of Casa Grande. The storm system appears to be moving east toward Gila and Graham counties.

The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is now closed. Other streets in Arizona City are also flooded. Please avoid travel until the water level goes down. pic.twitter.com/XBkoY8QqhC — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 4, 2022

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.