The elected official at the center of a baby trafficking case spoke to 12 News Wednesday afternoon.

Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen was checking into a flight in Arkansas when he spoke to 12 News.

"I can't wait to get home and get back to my family," Petersen said.

Petersen was released from custody Tuesday after posting bond. He pleaded not guilty to charges in an alleged baby trafficking.

