MESA, Ariz. — An elderly man was transported to a local trauma hospital after rear-ending a Valley Metro light rail, authorities said.

The man driving the vehicle had to be extracted by a ladder company, according to authorities. He is in critical condition.

No one inside of the train was injured, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department is working with Valley Metro to investigate the crash and to reopen the light rail. Impairment is not thought to have been a factor.

