A group of local pastors along with the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit against anti-illegal immigration activists, claiming they’re being harassed because of their work to help asylum seekers.

The 32-page federal complaint also alleges members from the Patriot Movement AZ group and the AZ Patriots group trespassed on the private property of local churches and posed as journalists.

“The goal of this lawsuit is to assist the clients in ending the conduct so they can get moving with the work that they feel called and compelled to engage in,” said David Dinielli, deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Pastor Angel Campos with Monte Vista Church near 36th and Oak streets says the harassment is so bad, he fears for his safety.

“I’m always afraid and it shouldn’t be like that. It’s not supposed [to be] that you help someone and you have to be watching your back…if they [protestors] speak—whatever. That’s their problem, but no fear…that shouldn’t be allowed,” said Campos. He’s one of six local pastors filing the lawsuit.

The founder of the Patriot Movement AZ group, Lesa Antone, says they have the right to exercise freedom of speech.

“Anybody has the right to be on public property and document what is going on in this nation,” said Antone. "I would deny any active aggression at all."

Although she claims she’s also been the target of alleged aggression.

“I have been pushed. My phone has been knocked out of my hand. I have had my megaphone shoved out of my face,” said Antone.

Videos posted on the Patriot Movement AZ group’s Facebook page show armed activists yelling at volunteers and migrants as they are getting off ICE buses and escorted into local churches.

“They’re helping illegals and they’re not helping us! What’s up with that? They’re not helping Americans, but they’re helping people from other countries is what I don’t like,” said one activist in the video. Antone also says she hasn't gone to protest near a local church in months.

