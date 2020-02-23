PHOENIX — Three passengers involved in a three-vehicle collision on 29th Avenue and Camelback are being transferred to local trauma centers, Phoenix Fire Department stated.

The 25-year-old woman who was among those transferred to the trauma center is in extremely-critical condition, according to a department PIO.

Two young girls werealso transferred to trauma centers, according to authorities. They have been found not to have life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities stated that the cause of the crash appears to be a vehicle attempting to make a left turn and striking the other two vehicles.

This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they are relayed.

