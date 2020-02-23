PHOENIX — Passengers involved in a six-vehicle collision on NB I-17 required extraction, according to Arizona DPS.

The number of passengers which required extraction is currently unknown, authorities said. At least one person involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Two of the involved vehicles, a jeep and a pickup truck, each rolled over and blocked the roadway, according to authorities. The jeep rolled over onto its roof and the truck onto its side.

Debris has been removed and NB I-17 has been reopened, authorties stated. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are relayed.

