PHOENIX — Parts of Loop 101 will be closed at times Tuesday morning for the funeral procession for Salt River Officer Clayton Townsend who was killed in the line of duty last week by an alleged distracted driver.

According to the Salt River Police Department, the procession will take off from Big Surf Water Park, located near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road, as it makes it way to Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria, on Happy Valley Road near 67th Avenue, for the memorial service.

The procession for Officer Clayton Townsend enters northbound Loop 101 at McDowell Road in the Scottsdale area.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel will conduct temporary traffic stops on the northbound and westbound freeways. ADOT said drivers should prepare for delays between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

During that time, traffic will be temporarily held at cross-street on-ramps to Loop 101. Additionally, the northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 and the north and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 will also be temporarily closed.

The procession will exit westbound Loop 101 at 67th Avenue in Peoria.

ADOT encourages drivers to allow for extra travel time and consider adjusting their travel plans to avoid the temporary rolling closures.

Funeral information for Officer Clayton Townsend

The memorial service for Townsend will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ’s Church of the Valley Peoria.

Honors will immediately follow the memorial service in the grass area outside of the church.

The funeral service is open to the public.

Townsend was just 26 years old and a five-year veteran with the Salt River Police Department. He is survived by his wife, their 10-month-old son and his parents and brothers.

A memorial fund has been set up for Townsend’s family. Those who would like to donate can do so at any Wells Fargo branch under the Clayton Townsend Benefit and Memorial Fund. Additionally, cards may be mailed to the Salt River Police Department at 10005 East Osborn Road Scottsdale, Ariz. 85256.