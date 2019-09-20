GILBERT, Ariz. — The first 30 acres of Gilbert's 272-acre regional park is set to open Saturday.

The park, when completed, will be located at 3005 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert.

The park is being constructed in multiple phases. Phase 1A, the first 30 acres, officially opens September 21, 2019, at 8 a.m. This phase of the construction includes a large parking lot, ramadas and restrooms for the park.

The first phase will include some major attractions like "The Mountain," described as a 17-foot "iconic playground," the park's splash pad called the "The Falls" and a place for the little ones called "The Creek."

Gilbert Regional Park Clouds on point. 😍 ☁️ The Mountain at Gilbert Regional Park is a 17 foot tall play structure with 3 levels of play, including tons of fun climbing areas, multiple entrances and 2 epic slides! Who's...

The city is hosting a beach party from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a laser and glow party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the opening.

Phase 1B is expected to be finished in the summer of 2020 and will include a lake, performance pavilion, event lawn and courts for several different sports.

For more information on the park and Saturday's events, visit the city's website.