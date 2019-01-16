PHOENIX—Thousands of people are expected to march at the Arizona state Capitol this Saturday for the 2019 Phoenix Women’s March.

The mile-long march will start and end at the Capitol. Women and performers who represent indigenous, Latinx, Muslim and other groups will speak and perform at the event.

Local organizers, Eva Burch, Murphy Bannerman, Imelda Ojeda, Nalene Gene, Brianna Westbrook and Azza Abuseif, have made it a point to make the Phoenix march as inclusive as possible, bringing together organizers and speakers from different backgrounds.

“We want to make sure that our march is as inclusive as possible and that we advocate for the rights and representation of all women,” said Burch, a registered nurse and health care advocate who has been organizing the Phoenix march since 2017.

“Anything less is totally unacceptable to us," she said.

Additionally, the organizers have distanced the Phoenix march from the national Women’s March organization and did not submit the event to be listed on the national website, following recent controversy with the national organization.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We had a number of concerned members of the community come to us wanting to know if we were connected to national and what our stance was on the leadership there and on inclusion of the Jewish community,” Burch said.

It was revealed in late 2018 that the New York-based national leadership refused to denounce their ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and his anti-Semitic views.

The theme for the 2019 Phoenix march is “Rising Together,” and it is a collaborative event with groups March For Our Lives and Red for Ed. The event is sponsored by Planned Parenthood and Ability360, among others.

The women's march movement started in 2017 when 5 million people (according to the website) on all seven continents marched for equal rights for all just one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.

Police estimated 25,000 people marched at the Phoenix event last year.

What time does the Phoenix Women's March start?

The 2019 Phoenix Women's March will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a lineup of speakers. The kick-off performances and speakers will be set up in front of the Capitol building.

The march will start after the speakers at 11 a.m. The route won't be released ahead of Saturday, but Burch says it will be about a mile-long march that is fully wheelchair accessible. The Facebook page says the event will shut down at 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: Women's March draws thousands in Phoenix People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) People participated in the rally and march for the 2018 Phoenix Women's March January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News) Thousands gathered in front of the old Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix for the Women's March. It happened January 21, 2018. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News)

Who is speaking at the Phoenix Women’s March?

Starting things off will be Whitney Jones, singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing," according to the official event page.

The lineup of speakers include:

Sherri Collins, a member of the deaf community, who will speak to issues impacting those with disabilities.

Chelsey Luger, who will speak to issues impacting the Indigenous community.

Viri Hernandez, who will speak to issues impacting immigrants and the Latinx community.

Miriam Weisman, who will speak to issues impacting Jewish women and the Jewish community.

Kristy Sabbah, who will speak to issues impacting Muslim women.

Chris Love, who will speak on matters of reproductive justice.

Other performances include those from a group of Taiko drummers, the Huehuecoyctl Aztec Dancers and the Phoenix Women’s Chorus.

Where can I park for the Phoenix Women’s March?

There are several public parking lots for march attendees to park, including an accessible lot.

The largest lot that will be open on Saturday is on Jefferson Street between 18th and 19th avenues. The wheelchair accessible parking lot is on the north side of the Wesley Bolin Plaza and can be accessed by Adams Street.

Event organizers have made the map below to illustrate where those public parking lots are located.

Women's March Phoenix Women's March Phoenix added a new photo.

The event page encourages attendees to use public transportation or carpool.

The closest light rail stations are the westbound station at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street and the eastbound station on 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Another option is to take the #3 Van Buren West bus and get off at 17th Avenue.

What can I bring to the Phoenix Women’s March?

Seeing as it will be a mile-long march, comfortable shoes are recommended.

Event organizers recommend not using support sticks for signs and to leave large bags at home.

Organizers are also recommending that all dogs and other pets that aren't service animals stay behind.

"It is very crowded, there will be lots of children, and it will be difficult to see a four-legged friend. For their safety and the safety of others, please leave furry friends at home," Burch said in a Facebook post in the official event page.

Will there be food at the Phoenix Women’s March?

Women's March event organizers have secured more than a dozen food trucks for the event. According to a comment on the official event page, there will be at least two vegan food truck options.

Sign ideas for the Phoenix Women’s March

If you'd like to bring a sign to the march but are fresh out of ideas, Phoenix organizers are hosting a poster-making event the night before the march.

The event will be hosted at Irene’s Tap Room in Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 14. A $5 cover will go toward covering the costs of the march.

Poster board, markers and snacks will be provided.

To RSVP to the poster-making event, click here.

To RSVP to the 2019 Phoenix Women's March, click here.