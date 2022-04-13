Parents of GCU students killed in car crash on I-40 honor their legacy

A recent road trip to Albuquerque ended in tragedy for two seniors from Grand Canyon University.

PHOENIX — Two Grand Canyon University students died after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer near the Arizona-New Mexico border on April 2.

Chelsea Valladares and Kelli Ingle were both GCU seniors and were set to graduate soon.

“Her faith was important to her for her whole life. Kind and really sweet,” said Erica Valladares, Chelsea’s mother.

Chelsea Valladares was a senior from Harbor City, California, studying business management. Her parents said she was blossoming into young adulthood.

“Chelsea really found her place here,” her mother said.

She mentored a youth group at Pure Heart Church in Glendale, which became Chelsea's passion and ultimately swayed her choice to stay in town rather than move back home to California.

“’I felt God calling me to stay in Arizona and to continue to work with the youth,’” Valladares recalled her daughter saying. “She loved her girls. She called them her girls.”

Almost two weeks ago, Chelsea and Kelli went on a road trip to Albuquerque. Their car collided with the median wall on Interstate 40 and was then struck by a tractor-trailer. Neither of them survived.

They were remembered like sisters – two peas in a pod.

“They were just fun, loving, pure just happy-go-lucky girls,” said Valladares.

If there is a silver lining in this tragedy, Chelsea’s mom said she's found one.

“I mean that brings me joy. Knowing they were together doing what they loved to do,” said Valladares.

The Valladares’ strong faith in God is helping them see the light in the darkness.

“We are going to focus on life, hope, and joy and honoring Kelli and Chelsea,” said Valladares.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for scholarships in Chelsie’s memory.

