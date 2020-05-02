CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — “It was the greatest thing I probably have ever done in my life,serve this country,” said Scott Flansbaum.

Flansbaum served four years in the Marine Corps right out of high school.

“You're probably carrying close to 100 pounds on your back,” said Flansbaum.

He sometimes had to hike 30 miles with all that gear. Long after his service, that stress still bore down on his neck and back.

“It can be just picking up my infant daughter, trying to hold her. That's how hard it was. Your whole arm goes numb,” said Flansbaum.

He tried all kinds of ways to manage the back pain, including epidural shots, but in August of 2018, one of those shots led to something truly debilitating.

“Three hours later I'm paralyzed from the chest down fighting for my life,” said Flansbaum.

Flansbaum was rushed to the Mayo Clinic, where surgeons were able to save his life and regain some his mobility, but the road to recovery hasn’t been easy.

“I couldn't move my right leg, but everything else I could move,” said Flansbaum.

Doctors told him he would never walk again – but a Marine is always Marine and he wasn't going to take “no” for an answer.

“The Marine Corps definitely instilled that in me, the will to fight,” said Flansbaum.

After more than 300 hours of physical therapy and time in the gym, something remarkable happened.

He was able to walk again with the help of a walker and cane.

“The doctors at Mayo said I was truly a miracle. They said by far I'm the fastest spinal hematoma patient they've ever seen,” said Flansbaum.

He said his four daughters inspired him. He had to get better for them.

“I saw myself as a burden to them. The rest of their life. I can't be that to them,” said Flansbaum.

Flansbaum has come a long way in a short time. He says he still has a lot of nerve damage in his arms and legs. Now he’s trying to purchase a robotic brace that would help him walk and keep his balance.

It’s not covered by insurance and is very expensive. So, his friends have started up a Gofundme account to help.

A fundraiser is planned for February 15 at Peaks and Valleys Restaurant 711 E Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ.