Papago Park partially restricted after two dead bodies found in area, prompting separate investigations, police say

One of the dead bodies was found on a nearby trail while the other was found in a body of water, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police officers have partially restricted areas of Papago Park after two separate dead bodies were found in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were first called to the scene near the intersection of Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road in reference to unknown trouble at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the department said. Officers found a dead body after arriving at the scene and being directed by the caller.

The dead body was located on a nearby trail, police said.

Officers also located another dead body later in the day, the department said. The body was found around 11:20 a.m. in a body of water.

The department has not yet identified either of the bodies. Officers have also not stated the cause of death in either investigation.

The area will be restricted for the next few hours as investigations continue, the department said.