Pallet fire in Phoenix sparks small spot fires

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to a pallet fire in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon as efforts were continued at the Recycling Yard Fire.

Fire personnel were called to a pallet yard for reports of smoke. Upon arrival, they noticed several pallets on fire and smaller spot fires nearby, officials said.

One of the fires was burning near an unmarked container prompting a possible hazmat situation, officials said.

Firefighters were able to put out all of the fires before any flames spread to neighboring structures, officials said.

There were no injuries reported and investigators are looking into potential causes.

