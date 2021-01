The winning numbers are 5-8-17-27-28 with the Powerball being 14.

PHOENIX — Did you win?

Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona over the weekend are still unclaimed, the Arizona Lottery said Tuesday.

The tickets matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. The winning numbers are 5-8-17-27-28 with the Powerball being 14.

One ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Mesa while the other one was sold at a Chevron in Rio Rico.