Ozone, smoke from fires leave haze over the Valley

While the smoke has made for glowing red and orange sunsets, it can cause some health impacts too.

PHOENIX — Smoke and haze has filled the Valley the last few days causing bright red and glowing orange sunsets.

The smoke, combined with the heat-induced ozone, has caused pollution advisories, and an allergist and immunologist warns it can affect your health too.

Ozone and particles from active fires are hanging in the air

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued an ozone high pollution advisory for the Phoenix area Wednesday and Thursday.

ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for ozone effective, June 16 & 17, 2021, in the Phoenix area #AZAirAware



Hourly forecast: https://t.co/azmNWZYLnG#ozone pollution explained: https://t.co/ANrra9nSf7 pic.twitter.com/i9B27DZ5pA — AZDEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) June 16, 2021

Dr. Tara Carr, an allergist and immunologist at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson said those who have asthma or COPD are especially likely to be irritated by ozone, a chemical particle in the air.

In addition to ozone in the air, smoke is prompting advisories as well.

Pinal County issued an air quality advisory for parts of the county, including Superior, because of smoke from the Telegraph Fire.

Update from our Public Health Director:



For the full text of the image, visit our website: https://t.co/Nvi6VWb54o



Tascha Spears, Ph.D., MSc., RN pic.twitter.com/LNjqROFIDv — Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) June 16, 2021

Smoke particles can irritate anyone

Carr said particulates from the fires can also irritate people’s lungs.

“Those particles, some of them are very, very small, some of them are a little larger,” Carr said. “The very small ones can get deep into our lungs.”

The immunologist said the particles from the fires can cause trouble breathing, coughing or shortness of breath. She adds those symptoms may not be limited to just those with lung disorders.

“Even people who don’t have these disorders might feel it, might notice for the first time they’re having trouble breathing or their feeling a little bit more tight," Carr said. "Other individuals who have heart problems cardiac or vascular problems might also be susceptible to complications from those diseases."

Limiting time outside can help

Carr said it can help to limit time outside, especially for those who have lung disorders.

Other symptoms may cause a runny or stuffy nose, but Carr said those aren’t to be concerned over.