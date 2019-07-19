PHOENIX — A man who owned an animal shelter in Mesa where more than 50 malnourished dogs were rescued from late last year is facing nearly 120 charges related to animal cruelty and fraud.

Domenic Asprella, who owned the Shelter Paws Rescue near Loop 202 and Main Street, was served with the charges Tuesday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced.

Asprella was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, all but one of which were animal cruelty charges. A majority of the charges were misdemeanors, but 13 were felonies.

Asprella will face the charges in the Maricopa County court system, Penzone said during a Thursday news conference.

"In my opinion, this is an example that happens far too often," Penzone said.

"(This is) one of the most egregious cases of volume of abuse to animals that we see in this community. There are others that are as severe, but this is absolutely up there as one of the most egregious cases."

Penzone said deputies had been aware of a potential animal neglect situation at Asprella's home since last September, when deputies were dispatched but were refused entry.

But Shelter Paws Rescue made headlines in October when a search warrant allowed deputies to seize 52 dogs from the property that were malnourished and in bad condition.

One of the dogs taken from the shelter died later that day at an emergency veterinarian. Penzone said three others were euthanized in February at the recommendation of a doctor.

But the rest of the dogs seem to be on track to make a healthy recovery. Penzone brought out a couple of the dogs during Thursday's news conference to show how they had been rehabilitated in the county's MASH unit.

