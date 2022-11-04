Over 50 firefighters respond to recycling plant fire in Phoenix

No injuries were reported and firefighters are still trying to determine how the fire started at a recycling plant near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — Dozens of firefighters responded to a large fire at a Phoenix recycling plant Monday morning that originated in the facility's metal debris pit.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started at about 10 a.m. at a facility located near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the facility as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Over 50 firefighters worked together to contain the flames and managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other nearby structures.

No injuries were reported during Monday's incident, the fire department said.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

