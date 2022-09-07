State offices are downsizing as more Arizona employees work from home, officials say

Before the pandemic, less than 10% of Arizona's employees worked remotely.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The number of state employees in Arizona has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, resulting in the state cutting down its amount of office space.

Before March 2020, less than 10% of state employees worked remotely from home. That rate has since grown to more than 40%, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

As a result, the state has eliminated thousands of square feet of unneeded cubicles, meeting rooms and offices over the last two years.

Ducey's office says Arizona has saved more than $9 million in rental costs since 2020 by consolidating work spaces and reducing the state government office space.

“Our goal: fewer employees, higher efficiency, unrivaled customer service, a smaller building footprint and a reduced burden on our hard-working taxpayers," the governor said in a statement. "It’s safe to say we’ve accomplished these goals.”

On Wednesday, Ducey announced the unveiling of Arizona’s Connected Workspace, a facility for the more than 15,000 state employees who work remotely.

The workspace contains video conferencing software, interactive whiteboards, conference rooms, and personal item lockers to support a new type of "hybrid" work environment, officials say.





Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.