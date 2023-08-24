Over 300 ASU students put in temporary housing after dormitory fire

The university said the Palo Verde East dorm sustained minimal damage but students will have to be placed in temporary housing.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Over 300 Arizona State University students will be placed in temporary housing after a fire at a campus dormitory.

ASU officials said a fire was reported Thursday morning in the storage space of the Palo Verde East residence hall. No injuries were reported and the damage was minimal.

Power will be shut off in the building as water damage is assessed throughout the residence hall.

The 320 students who live at Palo Verde East are being told to report to Desert Financial Arena to receive housing accommodations. Classes for the fall semester only started last Thursday.

