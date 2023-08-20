Over 170 flights cancelled at Sky Harbor on Sunday

Sky Harbor's flight schedule for Sunday shows at least 174 cancellations. Many involved destinations to southern California.

PHOENIX — Valley residents planning to travel on Sunday may have to reschedule their plans due to several flight cancellations reported at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The airport's flight log shows at least 174 flights originally scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled. Southwest, United, American, and Frontier airlines have all cancelled flights that were arriving to or departing from Sky Harbor.

Many of these cancelled flights involved destinations to San Diego, Las Vegas, Burbank, and Los Angeles -- all areas that are in the path of Hurricane Hilary.

Southwest Airlines said they're continuing to monitor the storm's progress and have decided to make "proactive adjustments" to its flight schedule.

According to the American Airlines website, a traveler's change fee can be waived by the airline if their flight was affected by Hurricane Hilary. More information can be found here.

The Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has also cancelled many flights originally scheduled for Sunday, according to 8 News Now.