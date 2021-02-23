Outside review of gang charges filed vs Phoenix protesters

The 16 were arrested at an Oct. 17 downtown Phoenix protest against police brutality.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has retained a retired judge to provide an outside review of events surrounding the charging of individuals as members of a criminal street gang last October.

The review follows prosecutors previously moving to dismiss the charges against 16 people accused of crimes that included assisting or participating in a criminal street gang.

The 16 were arrested at an Oct. 17 downtown Phoenix protest against police brutality.

Prosecutors requested dismissal without prejudice, which would allow charges to be refiled.