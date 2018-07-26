The DPS family is in mourning, Director Col. Frank Milstead said as he stood in front of Valley media members early Thursday morning and delivered heartbreaking news.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who just graduated from the department's advanced trooper academy and was still finishing his training, was shot and killed in a scuffle with a suspect on I-10 Wednesday night.

READ: Trooper in training shot, killed on I-10 in Avondale

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Milstead said. "Lives have been shattered and ruined and we're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning."

Edenhofer's death was felt all over Arizona Thursday. Tributes and condolences poured in from law enforcement and officials from across the state.

A photo of a DPS badge surrounded by a thin blue line filled social media throughout the day Thursday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted a image saying "our hearts are with you," and a "true hero was lost.

Several Valley law enforcement agencies, like the Avondale, Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Surprise police departments, sent their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to DPS and Edenhofer's family.

Phoenix PD said, speaking of the Edenhofer and the other troopers injured in the incident, "sometime during your day to day we ask that you take just a moment to think of their sacrifice."

The Glendale Police Department said "our hearts are saddened by his loss."

The Goodyear Police Department said it was mourning with the rest of Arizona.

The Peoria Police Department felt sad.

Gilbert PD said, "our hearts are heavy."

Chandler police called the loss "tragic and senseless."

The Marana Police Department said DPS was in their thoughts, and "the Marana community supports you."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was "deeply saddened by the loss of Trooper Tyler Edenhofer."

Yuma PD said it would be wearing badge shrouds, "mourning the loss of Trooper Tyler Edenhofer."

"Our hearts are with the Arizona Department of Public Safety during this difficult time," the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema said, "our hearts are broken for Trooper Edenhofer's family."

Our hearts are broken for Trooper Edenhofer’s family, and we are thinking of the entire @Arizona_DPS family today. #thinblueline — Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) July 26, 2018

Rep. Martha McSally said she was "incredibly saddened" to hear of Trooper Edenhofer's death.

"Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave Arizona DPS troopers," Gov. Doug Ducey said.

The governor directed flags on all state office buildings to be flown at half-staff for trooper Edenhofer until sunset Friday.

"This tragedy is an all too real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and everyday for the safety and wellbeing of Arizonans, and for peace in our communities," Ducey said in a release.

Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave @Arizona_DPS Troopers, Tyler Edenhofer, and we pray for the recovery of Trooper Dalin Dorris. Our prayers are with them, their families and all of our heroic AZ law enforcement officers grieving the loss of one of their own. https://t.co/HoCm6D0pP3 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 26, 2018

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

© 2018 KPNX