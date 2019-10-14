A dog is recovering after being dumped in a trash heap.

Sanitation workers in Phoenix found "Oscar" and saved him from the piles of trash as he was buried alive.

After emergency medical care, Oscar is with a rescue group who is looking for a good home for him.

Avery Crossman with Home Fur Good says they believe Oscar was dumped in a trash can, picked up in a garbage truck and tossed at the dump.

Sanitation workers with the county dug him out Thursday. Oscar was friendly when he was recovered, but he was unable to walk.

Home Fur Good and Two Pups Wellness Fund are raising money for his care. Oscar is with a foster home while he recovers. He can be put up for adoption when he's feeling better.

Home Fur Good